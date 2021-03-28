Adam Yates clinched the 2021 Volta a Catalunya title in convincing fashion for Ineos in Barcelona on Sunday while Thomas De Gendt was victorious on Stage 7.

The Brit held a 45-second lead over team-mate Richie Porte with Geraint Thomas a further four seconds back in the overall standings as Ineos prepared to close out the win - and they duly did so with consummate ease.

The race concluded on Sunday with a 133-km jaunt around Barcelona, and Yates was able to enjoy closing out the win in comfortable fashion.

It was also a memorable day for De Gendt of Lotto Soudal as the 34-year-old pipped Matej Mohoric and Attila Valter to take the final stage of the race.

The centenary of the famous race concluded with a fine finish in Barcelona and celebrations for Ineos as Yates and his team-mates secured an impressive triumph.

'I had a really good day' - De Gendt delighted with 'special' win

For the delighted Ineos, it was the first time the team have assumed all three podium places in a stage race since the outfit were formed as Team Sky back in 2010.

No team has ended up with the top three spots at the Volta a Catalunya since 1960 in what was a remarkable achievement for Yates and his team-mates.

Esteban Chaves (BikeExchange) took the mountain and points classifications; Joao Almeida (Deceuninck-QuickStep) was the best young rider; and David de la Cruz (UAE Team Emirates) was the top Catalunyan rider.

