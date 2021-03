Cycling

Volta a Catalunya 2021 - ‘One of my toughest wins’ – Rohan Dennis after winning Stage 2 time trial

Ineos Grenadiers' Rohan Dennis won the individual time trial on Stage 2 of the Volta a Catalunya as Deceuninck-QuickStep’s Joao Almeida took the overall lead of the race after placing third. Watch the Volta a Catalunya live and ad-free on eurosport.co.uk and the Eurosport app.

00:02:20, 2 hours ago