Cycling

Volta a Catalunya 2021 video highlights: Esteban Chaves wins Stage 4 as Adam Yates retains lead

Team BikeExchange rider Esteban Chaves climbed away from the chasing pack to take an impressive win on an uphill finish, while Adam Yates (Ineos Grenadiers) kept hold of his 45 second advantage in the general classification. The Volta a Catalunya is live on Eurosport, the Eurosport app and eurosport.co.uk.

00:03:47, 3 hours ago