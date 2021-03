Cycling

Volta a Catalunya 2021 – ‘What a heart!’ – Esteban Chaves holds off quality group to win Stage 4

Esteban Chaves climbed away from the rest of the chasing pack to take a convincing victory in stage four of the Volta a Catalunya, while Adam Yates (Ineos Grenadiers) retained his 45 second lead in the general classification. Friday’s Stage Five lasts 201.5km (125 miles) and runs from La Pobla De Segur to Manresa, featuring a few climbs and a largely downhill finish.

