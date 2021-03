Cycling

Volta a Catalunya cycling 2021 - 'A famous victory!' - Andreas Kron wins from breakaway on Stage 1

Andreas Kron clinched the opening stage of the Volta a Catalunya after beating Luis Leon Sanchez in a four-man sprint finish as Chris Froome struggled for Israel Start-Up Nation on Monday. For Kron (Lotto Soudal) it was a first WorldTour victory in his first stage race, and he now leads the general classification ahead of Sanchez (Astana), Lennard Kamna (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Remy Rochas (Cofidis) a

