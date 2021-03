Cycling

Volta a Catalunya cycling 2021 - 'Rehab goes on' - Chris Froome dropped by peloton

Chris Froome was dropped by the peloton on the opening stage of the Volta a Catalunya as his comeback trail hit another hiccup. The Briton is stepping up his recovery from a horror crash during a recon ride at the Criterium du Dauphine in 2019 with his new team Israel Start-Up Nation.

00:01:11, 2 hours ago