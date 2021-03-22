Chris Froome was dropped by the peloton on the opening stage of the Volta a Catalunya as his comeback trail hit another hiccup.

The Briton is stepping up his recovery from a horror crash during a recon ride at the Criterium du Dauphine in 2019.

However, Froome was distanced with 49 kilometres remaining of the opening stage in Spain and quickly slipped behind team cars.

Volta a Catalunya Froome 'not personally fighting for victory' at Volta a Catalunya 3 HOURS AGO

“It looks like rehab goes on,” said Carlton Kirby on Eurosport commentary.

“He doesn’t look as light as he has in the past either, but let’s just hope we see the best of Chris Froome a little bit later on.”

Froome admitted prior to the race that he would not be challenging for the overall title, but the signs are not promising for the 35-year-old ahead of a potential yellow jersey bid in France.

He is making his second appearance for Israel Start-Up Nation after finishing 43rd at the UAE Tour in February, having switched from Ineos Grenadiers for 2021.

The Tour de France begins on June 26.

'We'll be up there fighting' - Froome at Volta a Catalunya

Tour de France Plenty for Froome to work on before Tour - does he have time to get it done? 18/03/2021 AT 15:43