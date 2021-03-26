Lennard Kämna (Bora–Hansgrohe) claimed a fine solo win on Stage 5 of Volta A Catalunya, a 201.5km ride from La Pobla de Segur to Manresa.

Kämna, fourth on Stage 1, emerged from a group of 40-odd riders with a late solo attack – on the 7km-descent into the finish – to seal a hard-fought win after a day full of attacking riding.

Rémi Cavagna (Deceuninck–QuickStep) had at one stage opened up a lead of one minute over the escapees but was reeled in with 25km to go and Kämna made his decisive move on the final descent, with

Overall leader Adam Yates finished in the main bunch some two minutes behind Kämna and Ineos Grenadiers remain in complete control of the General Classification, with team-mates Richie Porte and Geraint Thomas second and third.

‘Absolutely superb!’ – Kämna delivers Stage 5 win for Bora–Hansgrohe

Volta A Catalunya concludes over the weekend; first up a 194-km ride from Tarragona to Mataró on Saturday and then a by 133 km jaunt around Barcelona on Sunday.

