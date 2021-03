Cycling

Volta A Catalunya: Lennard Kämna seals Stage 5 win, Adam Yates retains General Classification lead

A fast-paced Stage 5 of Volta A Catalunya was won by Lennard Kämna in a time of 4:29:13. Ruben Guerreiro (EF Education-Nippo) came in 39 seconds down with Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Euskaltel-Euskadi) making up the podium. Adam Yates (Ineos Grenadiers) finished safely in the bunch to maintain his GC lead.

00:02:33, 2 hours ago