Cycling

Volta a Catalunya video highlights: Thomas De Gendt wins final stage as Adam Yates wraps up GC title

It was a jubilant day for British star Adam Yates of the Ineos Grenadiers as he closed out victory at the Volta a Catalunya to seal the title in Barcelona, and also for veteran Thomas De Gendt, who finished the race with a very fine Stage 7 win. The Belgian took the spoils on Sunday, but it was a quite brilliant performance throughout by Ineos.

00:03:03, 2 hours ago