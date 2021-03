Cycling

Watch: Lennard Kamna triumphs in Stage 5 of Volta a Catalunya but Yates maintains GC lead

Check out the highlights as Bora-Hansgrohe's Lennard Kamna claims a fine win in stage five of the Volta a Catalunya. Ineos' Adam Yates finished some two minutes off the pace and well outside the top ten in the stage but maintains his lead in the general classification standings ahead of the final two stages.

00:04:57, 3 hours ago