Cycling

‘Until the last metre’ - Andrea Bagioli sprints to Stage 7 win as Sergio Higuita hangs on to win GC at Volta a Catalunya

Andrea Bagioli (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl) beat Atilla Valter (Groupama-FDJ) and Fernando Barceló (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA) to win Stage 7 of Volta a Catalunya as Sergio Higuita (Bora-Hansgrohe) hung on to take the overall victory.

00:02:49, an hour ago