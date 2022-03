Cycling

Volta a Catalunya 2022 - Ben O'Connor surges to victory on La Molina and also takes the overall race lead

Ben O'Connor (AG2R Citroën) powered to victory on Stage 3 at the Volta a Catalunya to take the overall lead. In the final eight kilometres, O'Connor held off the chase group to grab his first win of the season. Juan Ayuso (UAE Team Emirates) came in second and Nairo Quintana (Arkea Samsic) finished in third.

00:03:22, 44 minutes ago