Cycling

Volta a Catalunya 2022 - Michael Matthews overhauls Sonny Colbrelli to win Stage 1

Sonny Colbrelli held a slender lead over Michael Matthews as the pair duked it out on opposite sides of the ride in the uphill finish, before the Australian overhauled him in the final 50 metres in Sant Feliu de Guixols.

00:03:21, 43 minutes ago