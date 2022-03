Cycling

Volta a Catalunya highlights: Ethan Vernon sprints to win as João Almeida assumes GC lead

Briton Ethan Vernon (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl) sprinted to victory in a chaotic finish to Stage 5 of the Volta a Catalunya. Phil Bauhaus (Bahrain-Victorious) and Dorian Godon (Ag2r-Citroen) made up the podium after a hectic finish. João Almeida (UAE Team Emirates) gained the one second required to assume the GC lead from Nairo Quintana (Arkea-Samsic).

00:05:23, an hour ago