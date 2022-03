Cycling

Volta a Catalunya Stage 4 highlights: João Almeida wins sprint on Boí Taüll

João Almeida (UAE Team Emirates) won Stage 4 of the Volta a Catalunya beating Nairo Quintana (Arkea-Samsic) and Sergio Higuita (Bora-Hansgrohe) in a mountain-top sprint finish.

00:04:48, 32 minutes ago