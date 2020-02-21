Bol, 24, was third wheel behind Florian Senechal (Deceuninck-QuickStep) and team-mate and lead-out man Casper Pedersen as a 201.9km-ride from Faro to Tavira entered its final corner.

Video - Cees Bol powers to Volta ao Algarve Stage 3 win 02:06

And Bol, who claimed three stage wins in his debut season in 2019, made his move 200m from the finish line to collect his first win of the season to deny Deceuninck-QuickStep a third win from three stages in Portugal.

“It is a good way to start the season,” Bol said after the race.

“Today we really nailed it and today I was happy to be able to finish it off.”

Video - Bol holds on to seal Stage 3 success 03:23

Deceuninck-QuickStep rider and race leader Remco Evenepoel finished safely in the bunch to retain his advantage in the GC, tied with Max Schachmann (Bora-Hansgrohe) in second overall.

“I didn’t lose time so that is really good,” said Evenepoel to the media in the aftermath of the race.

“I just had to defend my jersey. From 3km to go I just let the train to their job but up until then it was stress for me.”

STAGE 3 RESULTS

RIDER TEAM Cees Bol (Ned) Sunweb 5:00:51 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Fenix-Alpecin " Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-Quickstep " Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates " Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team " Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo " Elia Viviani (Ita) Cofidis " Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal " Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA " Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty Gobert "

GC STANDINGS