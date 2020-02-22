Lopez, twice winner of the young rider classification at the Giro d'Italia, attacked on the ascent of Alto do Malhão, and despite the best effort of Dan Martin (Israel Start-Up Nation) held on to seal a win that puts him within one second of race leader Remco Evenepoel (Deceuninck- Quick Step).

Evenepoel finished third on the stage, some four seconds in arrears of Colombian Lopez.

"It was a really hard stage. Especially the lats attack form Miguel – was a bit boxed in behind Costa so I had the wrong side, otherwise I would have reacted earlier.

" But it doesn’t matter, I am still the leader and tomorrow I hope it is going to be my day. "

Video - Miguel Angel Lopez claims summit win, Remco Evenepoel in pole position ahead of ITT 04:20

The Belgian time trial specialist enters the 20km ITT around Lagoa deadlocked with Dan Martin and Max Schachmann.