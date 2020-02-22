Getty Images
Miguel Angel Lopez wins Stage 4, Evenepoel leads GC ahead of ITT
Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana) timed his move to perfection on Stage 4 of the Volta ao Algarve to seal a first victory of 2020.
Lopez, twice winner of the young rider classification at the Giro d'Italia, attacked on the ascent of Alto do Malhão, and despite the best effort of Dan Martin (Israel Start-Up Nation) held on to seal a win that puts him within one second of race leader Remco Evenepoel (Deceuninck- Quick Step).
Evenepoel finished third on the stage, some four seconds in arrears of Colombian Lopez.
"It was a really hard stage. Especially the lats attack form Miguel – was a bit boxed in behind Costa so I had the wrong side, otherwise I would have reacted earlier.
" But it doesn’t matter, I am still the leader and tomorrow I hope it is going to be my day."
The Belgian time trial specialist enters the 20km ITT around Lagoa deadlocked with Dan Martin and Max Schachmann.