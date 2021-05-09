W52/FC Porto's Joao Rodrigues claimed victory at the Volta ao Algarve after overhauling yesterday's leader Ethan Hayter.

Hayter held the lead after Stage 4 on Saturday but the Ineos Grenadier could not hold on as the Portuguese attacked him on the climb towards the finish.

The defeat will come as a blow after Hayter crashed at a sharp turn on Saturday's event, leaving him bloodied and perhaps decisively injured on the day and subsequently on the follow-up stage.

Sunday's stage winner was Elie Gesbert (Arkea-Samsic), who beat Rodrigues to the victory but at that point Rodrigues was content to take the general classification victory, with Hayter finishing nine seconds behind.

