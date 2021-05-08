Kasper Asgreen won the Stage 4 individual time trial in the Volta ao Algarve on Saturday, beating Rafael Reis to first place.
The Deceuninck-Quickstep rider was able to finish just ahead of his Efapel rival, and Groupama-FDJ’s Benjamin Thomas followed up in third.
There was drama further back down the pack as general classification leader Ethan Hayter (Ineos Grenadiers) suffered a heavy fall on a turn and completed the race while still bleeding down his left side.
Cycling
Asgreen extends contract with Deceuninck-QuickStep
That did not prevent him from increasing his advantage over Joao Rodriguez (W52/FC Porto) to 12 seconds.
- Impressive Ganna tops opening Giro TT in Turin
- 'It's a blowout!' - Road bike to the rescue for Sanchez after dramatic puncture
- Giro d'Italia: As it happened - Stage 1 TT: Ganna wins in Turin
Asgreen is now 21 seconds behind Hayter overall, with the final stage on Sunday at Alto do Malhao.
General classification
1 Ethan Hayter (GBR) - Ineos Grenadiers -14:53:34
2 João Rodrigues (Por) - W52/FC Porto - 0:00:12
3 Kasper Asgreen (DEN) - Deceuninck-QuickStep - 0:00:21
4 Thibault Guernalec (FRA) - Team Arkea-Samsic - 0:00:22
5 Jonathan Lastra Martinez (ESP) - Caja Rural-Seguros RGA - 0:00:42
'Supersonic' Ganna wins opening TT at Giro
Cycling
Recap: Which teams 'won' the spring classics campaign and which must do better...
Cycling
Van der Breggen, Van Aert & Roglic - The top 10 riders of the 2021 season so far