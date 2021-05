Cycling

Cycling video - Highlights: Impressive Kasper Asgreen wins Volta ao Algarve Stage 4 in style

Ethan Hayter suffered a dramatic fall on Stage 4 of the Volta ao Algarve in Portugal on Saturday, and finished the stage while still bleeding. The Ineos rider was nevertheless able to extend his time at the head of the general classification on a day when Kasper Asgreen took the time trial win and Rafael Reis came in second.

00:02:47, an hour ago