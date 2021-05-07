Sam Bennett eased to victory on Stage 3 of the Tour of Algarve as Ethan Hayter retained his lead on GC.

The 203.1km-ride from Faro to Tavira was a day for the sprinters after Thursday’s summit finish in Fóia. And Bennett, victor on Stage 1, eased to the win after being expertly led out by Deceuninck - Quick Step team-mate Michael Mørkøv. Danny van Poppel (Wanty - Gobert Matériaux) took second spot, Mørkøv was able to hold on for third.

Jon Pascal Aberasturi (Caja Rural - Seguros RGA) and Pascal Ackermann (BORA - hansgrohe) made up the top five. Ethan Hayter finished comfortably in the bunch to retain his lead ahead of Saturday’s Individual Time Trial.

“I didn't know if I could do it,” said Bennett after the race.

The job the guys did was fantastic - even in the final I thought it was lost, but Michael opened it up and did a fantastic lead-out.

A four-man break consisting of Henrique Casemiro (Kelly-Smoldes-UDO), Javier Moreno (Efapel), Jetse Bol (Burgos-BH) and Julen Irizar (Euskaltel-Euskadi) struck out ahead of the first intermediate sprint of the day, with Ineos and Quick Step controlling the pace of the peloton in service of Hayter and Bennett.

The escapees shared the intermediate sprint spoils between them before being reeled in with 11 kilometres to go ahead of a bunch sprint in Tavira. BORA – Hansgrohe attempted to fashion an opportunity for Ackermann, but such was Bennett’s dominance, the Irishman was able to celebrate ahead of crossing the line.

