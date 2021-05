Cycling

Tour of Algarve 2021 – Sam Bennett powers to win in Algarve as Ethan Hayter stays in yellow

Sam Bennett (Deceuninck - Quick Step) powered to the win on Stage 3 of the Tour of Algarve as Ethan Hayter (Ineos Grenadiers) retained the leader’s yellow jersey. The British rider leads the General Classification from Jonathan Lastra (Caja Rural) and João Rodrigues (W52 / FC Porto) ahead of the 20.3km Individual Time Trial around Lagoa.

