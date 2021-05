Cycling

Tour of Algarve Stage 2 highlights: Ineos Grenadiers' Ethan Hayter secures win and race lead

Ethan Hayter won stage two of the Tour of Algarve to move into the overall race lead. The Ineos Grenadiers rider beat Joao Rodrigues and Jonathan Lastra in an uphill sprint to the line.

00:03:09, an hour ago