Cycling

Tour of Algarve – ‘That was brutal’ - Sam Bennett shows his class at Volta ao Algarve

Sam Bennett showed his class with a convincing sprint victory in Stage One of the Tour of Algarve. The Deceuninck - Quick-Step rider said after his win that he wasn't sure whether he would have the legs after a spell out of racing, but showed the quality that earned him the Tour de France green jersey last year.

00:01:52, an hour ago