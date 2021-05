Cycling

Volta ao Algarve - 'That was brilliant' - Joao Rodrigues wins overall as Elie Gesbert wins Stage 5

Ethan Hayter began Sunday as the race leader in the general classification of the Volta ao Algarve in Portugal, but after crashing on Stage 4 on Saturday, the fifth stage proved a step too far for the Ineos Grenadiers rider. Instead, the overall victory went to W52/FC Porto's Joao Rodrigues, with Elie Gesbert taking the win for the fifth and final stage.

00:02:16, 16 minutes ago