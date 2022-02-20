Remco Evenepoel (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl) held off all comers as he secured his second Volta ao Algarve victory on Sunday evening.

The Belgian rider was assisted by teammate Yves Lampaert who guided him through, and he then surged forward to win in the closing stages.

While he sprinted towards victory he was comfortable enough to relax once he knew he would succeed.

The 22-year-old now has eight stage wins to his name.

UAE Team Emirates rider Brandon McNulty led the initial charge to the finish line but could ultimately only secure third place, while the stage win went to Bora-Hansgrohe’s Sergio Higuita. Second place went to British team Ineos Grenadiers’ Dani Martinez.

Second place in the GC went to Ineos rider Ethan Hayer, as the team consolidated their success in Portugal.

Evenepoel won the overall race by 1m17s, with Martinez a further four seconds behind.

