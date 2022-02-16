Fabio Jakobsen sprinted to Stage One victory at the Volta ao Algarve after a display of supreme dominance from his Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl team.

The Dutch rider was largely untroubled in powering over the final metres, able to sit up and celebrate before the finish line in Lagos.

Ad

The lead group, reduced due to a couple of reasonably sizeable crashes earlier, was splintered further by a powerful turn from Remco Evenepoel to tee up the rest of Jakobsen's lead-out train.

Cycling Thomas wants to 'prove people wrong' ahead of season debut in Portugal 7 HOURS AGO

And the Dutchman continued his outstanding early-season form with a comfortable win, completing a hat-trick of victories into Lagos having also won into the coastal town in 2019 and 2020.

"It was perfect. We controlled the race all day," Jakobsen said after taking the leader's jersey in Portugal. "I have to thank my teammates - a sprinter cannot win without them and this is their victory.

"I know this finish quite well. We do our training camp here and I have won here before.

"Big thanks to Remco - he is here for the general classification but he does his job in the leadout. [It was an] amazing day."

Bora-Hansgrohe's Jordi Meeus followed Jakobsen home but was relegated for changing his line in his sprint; Bryan Coquard (Cofidis) was thus awarded second, with Alexander Kristoff (Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert Materiaux) third.

The Belgian hustled home in eighth place behind winner Jakobsen, though most of the other favourites were also safely nestled in the top-25.

Ethan Hayter, who won two stages and finished second overall in last year's race, leads an Ineos Grenadiers team that also contains Tom Pidcock and Geraint Thomas.

Stage Two brings the first hill-top finish in Monchique, with the riders taking on a final ascent of Mount Foia.

- - -

Watch every moment of Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 on discovery+

Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana Pederson and Evenepoel claim first stage wins in Besseges and Valencia 02/02/2022 AT 18:16