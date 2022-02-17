Groupama-FDJ rider David Gaudu won stage 2 of the Volta ao Algarve on Thursday evening.

The French rider finished ahead of the pack, but it was only good fortune that prevented him from being part of a crash in the final stages of the last uphill climb.

Ad

With the leading group tightly packed with a kilometre remaining, it was between Tobias Foss (Jumbo-Visma) and Sergio Higuita (Bora-Hansgrohe) for the lead, amongst others, but the pair knocked together and Gaudu was able to scoot through for victory.

Volta ao Algarve 'A dramatic finale here' Gaudu wins crash-marred stage 2 of Volta ao Algarve AN HOUR AGO

Filling out the podium was Samuele Battistella (Astana Qazaqstan) in second place, with third going to British team Ineos Grenadiers and their rider Ethan Hayter.

Gaudu now holds the general classification lead with the remaining stages to come, though he holds just a second advantage over Brandon McNulty (UAE Team Emirates).

Remco Evenepoel is third in the GC.

- - -

Watch every moment of Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 on discovery+

Volta ao Algarve Volta at Algarve Stage 1 Highlights - Jakobsen takes the win A DAY AGO