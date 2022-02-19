Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team’s Remco Evenepoel has won Stage 4 of the Volta ao Algarve, taking the yellow jersey ahead of the fifth and final stage on Sunday.

With Stage 4 consisting of a 32.2-kilometre time trial from Vila Real de Santo Antonio to Tavira, beginning and ending with long, flat stretches either side of an elevated middle section, those who rode well on the ascent were always likely to triumph. The Belgian rider did just that, going on to finish in 37mins 49secs.

Evenepoel finished a full 58 seconds up on nearest challenger Stefan Kung (Groupama-FDJ), who came in at 38 mins 47 secs.

Ethan Hayter (Ineos Grenadiers), Tobias Foss (Team Jumbo-Visma) and Brandon McNulty (UAE Team Emirates) rounded off the top five, posting times of 38 mins 55 secs, 39 mins 00 secs and 39 mins 14 secs respectively.

Having previously been in possession of the yellow jersey, David Gaudu (Groupama-FDJ) finished ninth in the final rankings, two minutes and nine seconds down on Evenepoel with a time of 39 mins 58 secs.

Evenepoel is now in a strong position ahead of Stage 5, a gruelling 173-kilometre race between Lagoa and Alto do Malhao.

His nearest rival in the general classification is Hayter, though he is one minute and six seconds behind the Belgian overall.

McNulty is third in the overall rankings, with Daniel Martinez (Ineos) fourth and Kung fifth as things stand.

