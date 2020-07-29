Cycling
Vuelta a Burgos

Fernando Gaviria takes Stage 2 at Vuelta a Burgos

Fernando Gaviria (UAE Team Emirates) gewinnt die 2. Etappe der Burgos-Rundfahrt

Image credit: Getty Images

ByAlexander Netherton
an hour ago | Updated an hour ago

Fernando Gaviria won Stage 2 at the Vuelta a Burgos as Felix Grossschartner retained the overall lead.

The UAE Team Emirates rider was safely in front of a crash at the last corner to win ahead of rivals taking drastic measures to stay upright.

Cycling

UAE Team Emirates name Grand Tour squads, Pogacar and Aru to focus on Tour de France

11/06/2020 AT 10:29

The 25-year-old Colombian - who was in quarantine in the UAE in March after suffering from coronavirus - finished ahead of Arnaud Demare (Groupama-FDJ) and Deceuninck-QuickStep in second and third respectively.

Felix Grossschartner (Bora-Hansgrohe) emerged unscathed from the crash and kept hold of the general classification lead.

Stage 3 of the race sees the teams move to the mountains on Thursday.

