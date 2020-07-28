Gijs Leemreize suffers horror finger injury in crash at Vuelta a Burgos

Gijs Leemreize
Image credit: Getty Images
Jumbo-Visma rider Gijs Leemreize suffered a terrible finger injury after a crash at the Vuelta a Burgos, according to Spanish TV.
The Dutchman, 20, was caught up in a big collision with around 50 kilometres remaining on the opening stage.
The fall reportedly caused him to sever a finger on his right hand, while Sebastian Henao (Team Ineos) also dropped out due to the crash.
Felix Grossschartner wins opening stage of Vuelta a Burgos
Jumbo-Visma tweeted to say that the rider was in hospital being treated by a plastic surgeon. His condition was described as "fine".
It was Leemreize’s first race as a professional after being promoted from the Jumbo-Visma development team last week.
The stage was won by Felix Grossschartner (Bora-Hansgrohe) as the fancied Alejandro Valverde (Movistar Team), Mikel Landa (Bahrain McLaren) and Remco Evenepoel (Deceuninck-Quickstep) finished in the top 10.
- World Tour restart: Strade Bianche, Chris Froome and Covid-19 - Blazin' Saddles talking points
- Felix Grossschartner wins opening stage of Vuelta a Burgos