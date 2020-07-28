Gijs Leemreize suffers horror finger injury in crash at Vuelta a Burgos

Jumbo-Visma rider Gijs Leemreize suffered a terrible finger injury after a crash at the Vuelta a Burgos, according to Spanish TV.

The Dutchman, 20, was caught up in a big collision with around 50 kilometres remaining on the opening stage.

The fall reportedly caused him to sever a finger on his right hand, while Sebastian Henao (Team Ineos) also dropped out due to the crash.

Vuelta a Burgos Felix Grossschartner wins opening stage of Vuelta a Burgos AN HOUR AGO

Jumbo-Visma tweeted to say that the rider was in hospital being treated by a plastic surgeon. His condition was described as "fine".

It was Leemreize’s first race as a professional after being promoted from the Jumbo-Visma development team last week.

The stage was won by Felix Grossschartner (Bora-Hansgrohe) as the fancied Alejandro Valverde (Movistar Team), Mikel Landa (Bahrain McLaren) and Remco Evenepoel (Deceuninck-Quickstep) finished in the top 10.

Vuelta a Burgos Mark Cavendish ready to support Mikael Landa at the Vuelta a Burgos 25/07/2020 AT 15:28