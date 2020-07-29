Israel Start-Up Nation team return negative Covid-19 tests at Vuelta a Burgos

Davide Cimolai of Italy, Alex Dowsett of The United Kingdom, Rick Zabel of Germany, Ben Hermans, Daniel Navarro Garcia of Spain & Tom Van Asbroeck of Belgium and Team Israel Start-Up Nation / during the 42nd Vuelta a Burgos 2020

The Israel Start-Up Nation team at the Vuelta a Burgos all returned negative Covid-19 results following Omer Goldstein's positive test on Monday.

Alex Dowsett and Itamar Einhorn were withdrawn from the Spanish stage race as a precautionary measure after coming into contact with Goldstein.

Play Icon

Vuelta a Burgos 'I just went full gas!' - Felix Grossschartner analyses stage win at Vuelta a Burgos 18 HOURS AGO

Einhorn and Dowsett both tested negative, along with other riders and staff members.

"Having viewed the tests carried out and presented by the team Israel Start-Up Nation to the Vuelta a Burgos Covid-19 commission, it is confirmed that all PCR tests carried out on the part of the team present in Burgos have been negative," the race press release stated.

"These double tests were carried out on all those [individuals] who had been in contact with the rider who was not down to take the start of the race, as a preventative measure, after he had been in contact with an individual who last Saturday had tested positive in a PCR test."

Felix Grossschartner (Bora-Hansgrohe) won the opening stage of the Vuelta a Burgos after a brilliant attack on the final climb to the finish.

In the first major stage race since the season was suspended in March, Grossschartner pulled clear with 700m remaining and finished eight seconds ahead of Joao Almeida (Deceuninck–Quick-Step) and Alejandro Valverde (Movistar).

Einhorn move precautionary

Goldstein was asymptomatic and will look to resume cycling next week, while the decision to remove Einhorn - and then Dowsett - from the team squad in Burgos was precautionary.

"Although the additional test results have not been returned yet, the team doctors have decided to remove Einhorn from the team squad in Burgos as a precautionary measure and continue to monitor the situation," Israel Start-Up Nation said in a statement.

"Team ISN operates under the full supervision of its team doctors, following strict internal protocols, the UCI guidelines and UCI protocols and will take every precautionary measure to make sure the health of its members as well as the public is safeguarded."

"Team ISN have incorporated strict guidelines and protocols for the current pandemic and respects the guidelines of local authorities and the UCI for returning to racing.

"We consider it our professional and personal duty to protect the health of all around us.

"The riders' and staff's health situation is monitored continuously by the team and includes a series of COVID-19 tests conducted in recent weeks before the return to competition. Most returned negative so far."

Vuelta a Burgos Felix Grossschartner wins opening stage of Vuelta a Burgos 19 HOURS AGO