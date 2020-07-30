Remco Evenepoel takes impressive Stage 3 win at Vuelta a Burgos

Remco Evenepoel (Deceuninck-QuickStep) underlined his Grand Tour credentials with a brilliant victory on Stage 3 at the Vuelta a Burgos.

The Belgian raced clear of a strong front group inside the final two kilometres to seize the overall lead.

George Bennett (Jumbo-Visma) and Mikel Landa (Bahrain-McLaren) came home second and third respectively, 18 and 32 seconds adrift of the winner.

Remco Evenepoel Image credit: Getty Images

"The last kilometre was really hard. I was already going flat out and there was a full headwind, but the wind was the same for everyone and I could hear my gap was increasing," Evenepoel said.

"For sure, without the team, I wouldn’t have achieved this victory. They kept me out of the wind all day and they brought me bottles. It was my job to finish it off, as a thank you to the team."

Evenepoel is expected to fight for the maglia rosa at the rescheduled Giro d’Italia in October, despite it being his maiden Grand Tour as a professional.

