Remco Evenepoel wins Vuelta a Burgos as Ivan Sosa claims Stage 5 victory

Remco Evenepoel

Image credit: Getty Images

ByAlexander Netherton
an hour ago | Updated an hour ago

Team Ineos rider Ivan Sosa won the Lagunas de Neila stage while Remco Evenepoel topped the general classification of the Vuelta a Burgos.

The win is Sosa's third consecutive victory in this stage of the Vuelta.

The 22-year-old Colombian attacked in the last kilometre to claim his hat-trick.

  • Annemiek van Vleuten becomes first rider to win Strade Bianche twice in a row

For Deceuninck-QuickStep's Evenepoel, the stage was a chance to cement his lead at the top having been ahead since stage three.

While Bahrain McLaren's Mikel Landa attempted to reel him in during the four km ascent at the stae end, the Belgian athlete held his nerve, and the lead, just behind Landa.

Landa's charge earned him second place in the general classification but it was not enough to leaprog Evenepoel.

General Classification

1 Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep 19:14:42

2 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Bahrain McLaren 0:00:30

3 João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:01:12

4 Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott 0:01:26

5 George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:01:40

6 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Team Ineos 0:01:58

7 Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Start-Up Nation 0:02:25

8 David De la Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) UAE Team Emirates 0:02:34

9 Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:02:36

What's On