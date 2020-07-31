Sam Bennett powers to Stage 4 win at Vuelta a Burgos

Sam Bennett of Ireland and Team Deceuninck - Quick-Step / Celebration / during the 42nd Vuelta a Burgos 2020, Stage 4 a 163km stage from Bodegas Nabal - Gumiel de Izán to Roa de Duero

Sam Bennett took victory on Stage 4 of the Vuelta a Burgos as the race arrived in Roa de Duero on Friday.

The Irishman triumphed on the 163km ride from Gumiel de Izan to Roa de Duero to come through in 3:51:19.

Tour de France Bennett: Tour de France has to happen 01/05/2020 AT 08:10

Arnaud Demare of France came in second, five seconds behind, ahead of Giacomo Nizzolo of Italy.

Remco Evenepoel holds the general classification lead in the race, which sees many riders continue their preparations ahead of the Tour de France.

Remco Evenepoel Image credit: Getty Images

Evenepoel (Deceuninck-QuickStep) underlined his Grand Tour credentials with a brilliant victory on Stage 3 on Thursday.

The prodigiously-talented Belgian is expected to fight for the maglia rosa at the rescheduled Giro d’Italia in October, despite it being his maiden Grand Tour as a professional.

Play Icon WATCH Wiggins podcast: Favourite moments of 2019 season - 'It's what cycling's all about!' 00:08:09

Cycling Evenepoel, Van Avermaet and Stuyven to compete in virtual Tour of Flanders 05/04/2020 AT 09:59