Juan Sebastian Molano (UAE Team Emirates) claimed stage 2 of Vuelta a Burgos in a sprint finish at Briviesca.
The 26-year-old Colombia held off Team DSM’s Alberto Dainese as well as his teammate Matteo Trentin.
Edward Planckaert (Alpecin-Fenix) held the overall lead after the first stage but Moivistar’s Gonzalo Serrano ended the day as head of the pack.
The sprint finish took place after it had earlier appeared that Mads Wurtz Schmidt (Israel Start-Up Nation), Marcus Burghardt (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Kevin Geniets (Groupama-FDJ) had appeared to be the three dominating the race, but they were caught by the peloton close to the finish before being usurped.
