Egan Bernal and Adam Yates suffered a setback in their Vuelta a Espana preparations as they both crashed out of overall contention on the opening stage of the Vuelta a Burgos.

The Ineos Grenadiers duo, along with team-mate Dani Martinez, went down in the final 20km after a touch of wheels in the peloton.

The trio all completed the stage but were several minutes behind stage winner Edward Planckaert (Alpecin-Fenix).

Tokyo 2020 'Just too strong' - Wiggins hails new Olympic champion Carapaz 24/07/2021 AT 17:11

A statement from Ineos: “Bernal, Yates and Martinez suffered contusions and abrasions in the crash and after a post-stage assessment, will be monitored by the Ineos Grenadiers medical team ahead of Wednesday’s stage.”

Bernal, Yates and Martinez are all riding the Vuelta a Burgos as preparation for the Vuelta a Espana, which starts on August 14.

However, their participation at the final Grand Tour of the year could be in doubt following the crash.

Pavel Sivakov was Ineos Grenadiers’ lead finisher on stage one of the Vuelta a Burgos, finishing 22 seconds behind Planckaert.

Bernal will be looking to win his second major race this year at the Vuelta a Espana after claiming victory at the Giro d'Italia in May.

Tokyo 2020 'Phenomenal' - Wiggins reacts to Carapaz's road race gold 24/07/2021 AT 10:00