Cycling

'Huge crash over a speed bump' – Riders and barriers go flying in 'disaster' finish at Vuelta a Burgos

Stage 2 of the Vuelta a Burgos ended in "carnage" as riders were sent flying following a crash over a downhill section into the finish. Jumbo-Visma's David Dekker was the first to fall over a speed bump and that led to a pile-up in the peloton. Timo Roosen (Jumbo-Visma) won the stage. Elsewhere there was another crash towards the finish of the fifth stage of the ongoing Tour of Poland.

00:03:31, an hour ago