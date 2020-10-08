Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers) will not race again in 2020, meaning he will miss the Vuelta a Espana, according to a report.

As a result, Chris Froome and Richard Carapaz are expected to lead Ineos Grenadiers at the third Grand Tour of the year which takes place from October 20 to November 8, live on Eurosport.

According to Cyclingnews, Andrey Amador, Sergio Henao, and Ivan Sosa are all in contention for places in the Vuelta squad with the full team set to be officially announced in the next few days.

Two-time Vuelta champion Froome heads into his final Tour for Ineos before his move to Israel Start-Up Nation. Carapaz will be making his third appearance at the race.

