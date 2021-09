Cycling

Vuelta a Espana 2021: Primoz Roglic can rival Tadej Pogacar at 2022 Tour de France – Bradley Wiggins

"He’s just a phenomenal performer and maybe in some ways a better performer than Tadej Pogacar. He’s someone who could challenge him next year. The way he’s ridden this race, those two together, it’s going to be a fantastic Tour de France next year if we see Primoz on this form," said Wiggins on The Breakaway as La Vuelta came to a close.

