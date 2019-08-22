Getty Images
Carapaz’s Vuelta in doubt after crash
Richard Carapaz’s participation at La Vuelta is in doubt after the Giro d’Italia champion damaged his shoulder in a crash last weekend.
The Movistar rider was expected to contest leadership duties with former winners Nairo Quintana and Alejandro Valverde.
A final decision will be announced on Friday, with the race starting in south-east Spain on Saturday.
"Richard Carapaz’s appearance in the race has been put in doubt by a crash last Sunday, which caused him a contusion to his right shoulder and several other bruises," read a team statement.
Carapaz stormed to a shock Giro triumph in June, becoming the first Ecuadorian to do so.
The 26-year-old will leave Movistar at the end of the season to join Team Ineos.
