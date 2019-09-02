In just nine days of racing, the red jersey has changed hands on six occasions with Colombia's Nairo Quintana entering the first rest day with a slender six-second lead on the Slovenian Primoz Roglic. With both Miguel Angel Lopez and Alejandro Valverde within 20 seconds of the summit, the 74th edition of La Vuelta is perfectly poised ahead of the second phase.

Let's take a closer look at the main contenders and weigh up who's the most likely to stand atop the final podium in Madrid in a fortnight.

Nairo Quintana (Movistar)

Nairo Quintana of Colombia and Movistar Team Red Leader Jersey / Celebration / Trophy / during the 74th Tour of Spain 2019, Stage 9 a 94,4km stage from Andorra la Vella to Alto Els Cortals d'Encamp 2095m / #LaVuelta19 / @lavuelta / on September 01, 2019 iGetty Images

For: It's typical that the pint-sized Colombian seems to be returning to form just as his departure to Arkea-Samsic has been confirmed, but if that means him being galvanised into winning Movistar's second Grand Tour of the year, then so be it. The Spanish team will probably accept that as a long overdue goodbye present.

Quintana looked a different proposition when showing canniness and panache to win on the flat in Stage 2. Since then, he's climbed better than he has in recent years, coming close to winning a second stage at Cortels d'Encamp.

The 29-year-old is the only of the Big Four to have won a Grand Tour in the past decade and has nothing to lose going all-in over the next fortnight.

Video - Watch inspired Quintana take brilliant victory on Stage 2 01:39

Against: His impending departure has clearly divided the team, with Spaniard Marc Soler clearly infuriated by the orders for him to drop back when he led Stage 9 with a few kilometres remaining. Given his principal mountain lieutenant, Valverde, is also targeting the overall win, Quintana is unlikely to receive any support from the man in rainbow stripes.

What's more, Quintana had already ridden the Tour this summer and may find his legs getting rather sluggish in the third week. He's also terrible against the clock – and, besides the 25 seconds on Sunday, has yet to take any significant time from TT expert Roglic in any of the mountain stages.

Rating: **

Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma)

SAN MARINO, ITALY - MAY 19: Primoz Roglic of Slovenia and Team Jumbo - Visma / during the 102nd Giro d'Italia 2019, Stage 9 a 34,8km Individual Time Trial from Riccione to San Marino 648m / ITT / Tour of Italy / #Giro / @giroditalia / on May 19, 2019 in SGetty Images

For: The 29-year-old is by far the best rider against the clock and should establish a lead of at least two minutes following Tuesday's 36.2km ITT.

As mentioned above, Roglic has held his own in the four summit finishes so far, his only significant time loss – 25 seconds to Quintana on Sunday – coming after an unfortunate crash on the gravel section during the thunderstorm, which he blamed on a poorly placed race motorcycle.

Having sat out the Tour, Roglic should also be fresher than his Movistar rivals – and has a united Jumbo-Visma team behind him, including climbers Sepp Kuss, George Bennett and Robert Gesink.

Video - Wiggins: 'Roglic still looking like Vuelta champ for me' 03:22

Against: As talented as he is, Roglic has only ridden four Grand Tours before this Vuelta and is yet to finish above third place.

While his Jumbo-Visma team showed flashes of strength in the opening phase, Roglic was quickly isolated in the short stage through Andorra on Sunday, and the loss of Dutchman Steven Kruijswijk will no doubt be most acutely felt deeper in the race.

With four more summit finishes to go, Roglic may eventually be defeated by the mountains. This will pile on the pressure ahead of the time trial and perhaps force the Slovenian to take extra risks.

Rating: ****

Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana)

Vuelta: Miguel Ángel LópezImago

For: The fact that he has now enjoyed three separate days in red underlined the Colombian's consistency and shows that he's perhaps the man to beat.

The 25-year-old has climbed with confidence and looks ready to build on the two third-place finishes he has from the Giro and Vuelta last season. In Astana he also has clearly the strongest team – a team which is entirely unified behind one goal and which has multiple matches to burn.

With Omar Fraile, Gorka Izagirre and Jakob Fuglsang all part of a plan that so nearly came off on Sunday, only a freak hailstorm and Lopez's unfortunate crash on the gravel stopped the Colombian from securing what would have been a superlative individual and collective victory.

Against: How much stuffing did that crash knock out of a rider who has folded in the past in adversity? Psychologically, it may be hard to bounce back after seeing such a commanding position come to nothing. This could be more keenly felt if Lopez concedes more time than expected on Tuesday.

If, following the time trial, Lopez finds himself more than three minutes down on Roglic, will he have what it takes to turn things round? Doubts still remain about his killer instinct; it's now two years since he won a stage on a Grand Tour.

Rating: ***

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar)

Alejandro ValverdeGetty Images

For: The veteran Spaniard seems to revel in being the pantomime villain and he won't care one jot about the overall performance of a departing teammate if he can be the one who cannily profits from the chaos.

Valverde will be aware that his days of contesting for the overall win in Grand Tours are nearing their end, and this could be his last chance to bow out with a bang – and on home soil. He'll be buoyed by his performances so far, and the fact that the race does not go above 2,000m again will be music to his ears.

Video - Watch Valverde's stunning stage win on brutal summit finish 02:08

Against: Like Quintana and Lopez, he will lose time in the ITT and be forced into attacking Roglic on the remaining summit finishes. While the punchy climbs of Los Machucos (Stage 13) and Puerto del Acebo (Stage 15) may suit his 39-year-old legs, the succession of peaks in Stages 18 and 20 may prove too much.

Valverde plateaued during the final week of the Tour and there's no reason to think he won't do the same in Spain – especially with the cumulative effort of a long season taken into consideration. And then there's Quintana: Valverde's biggest obstacle to the red jersey may come from within.

Rating: *

What about the best of the rest?

The top 10 still includes some of the riders involved in that large break in Stage 8 – riders such as Nicolas Edet (Cofidis), Carl Fredrik Hagen (Lotto Soudal) and Dylan Teuns (Bahrain-Merida), who will struggle to retain their positions with all those mountains still in store.

As such, the likes of Colombians Sergio Higuita (EF Education First) and Esteban Chaves (Mitchelton-Scott) could still return to the top 10 – although being the best part of seven minutes down, it's unlikely they'll play any role in the red jersey battle.

Poland's Rafal Majka (Bora-Hansgrohe) is a long shot at 3'22" down while Wilco Kelderman (Team Sunweb), another 31 seconds back, has been too inconsistent to be seen as a threat.

Video - Tadej Pogacar solos to glory in La Vuelta 01:59

That leaves Sunday's Stage 9 winner, the 20-year-old Slovenian sensation Tadej Podačar (UAE Team Emirates), who is currently fifth at 1'42". The youngest rider in the race, Podačar looked like a man on a mission in the rain on Sunday.

It remains to be seen if Podačar has the staying power in what is his first Grand Tour – indeed, if his UAE team even decide to keep him in till the end. But there's something about the young man that suggests he still has something to prove in this Vuelta. He'll certainly have the fresher legs…

Verdict: Roglic to win

While it's not the longest time trial, the Slovenian should build up a big enough advantage on the road to Pau ahead of the remaining uphill challenges. It's true, his Jumbo-Visma team may not have the strength in depth as Astana or even a disjointed and divided Movistar, but Roglic could find an ally in compatriot Podačar going forward – especially if the youngster sniffs an opportunity to finish on the podium or seize the white jersey from Lopez' shoulders.