La Vuelta 2019 - Stage route profiles and maps

By Eurosport

44 minutes agoUpdated 12 minutes ago

Check out our route profiles and maps for all 21 stages of La Vuelta a Espana 2019, from the opening stint in Benidorm to the finale in Madrid.

Follow the links below for a look at each stage of the final Grand Tour of the season.

Stage 1

Stage 1 Profile - Team Time Trial from Las Salinas de Torrevieja to Torrevieja

Stage 2

Stage 2 Profile - Benidorm to Calpe

Stage 3

Stage 3 Profile - Ibi to Alicante

Stage 4

Stage 4 Profile - Cullera to El Puig

Stage 5

Stage 5 Profile - L'Eliana to Javalambre

Stage 6

Stage 6 Profile - Mora de Rubielos to Ares del Maestrat

Stage 7

Stage 7 Profile - Onda to Mas de la Costa

Stage 8

Stage 8 Profile - Valls to Igualada

Stage 9

Stage 9 Profile - Andorra La Vella to Cortals D'Encamp

Stage 10

La Vuelta Stage 10 Profile - Individual Time Trial Jurancon to Pau

Stage 11

Stage 11 Profile - Saint Palais to Urdax

Stage 12

Stage 12 Profile - Circuito de Navarra to Bilbao

Stage 13

Stage 13 Profile - Bilbao to Los Machucos

Stage 14

Stage 14 Profile - San Vicente de la Barquera to Oviedo

Stage 15

Stage 15 profile - Tineo to Santuario del Acebo

Stage 16

Stage 16 Profile - Pravia to Alto de la Cubilla

Stage 17

Stage 17 Profile - Aranda de Duero to Guadalajara

Stage 18

Stage 18 Profile - Colmenar Viejo to Becerril de la Sierra

Stage 19

Stage 19 Profile - Avila to Toledo

Stage 20

Stage 20 Profile - Avila to Toledo

Stage 21

Stage 21 Profile - Fuenlabrada to Madrid

The full route

Vuelta Route

