Lopez will lead the side and he is backed up by a number of experienced riders. Lopez finished third in the 2018 Vuelta.

Jakob Fuglsang and Luis Leon Sanchez are two veterans coming to support Lopez, and they have eight stage victories in total for the current year between them.

Colombian Lopez has had a strong season so far, winning the Colombia 2.1 and the Vuelta a Catalyuna in Spain, and was the best young rider at the Giro d'Italia.

The 25-year-old rider has two podium finishes on the Grand Tours and has five top 10 finishes.

While he will lead the Astana team, Fuglsang could provide a stern challenge in the Vuelta. He was placed ninth in the Tour de France before his race was cut short on stage 16 after crashing out.

He also won Liege-Bastogne-Liege, the Criterium du Dauphine in the build-up to the Tour de France, and the Vuelta a Andalucia. He also finished in the top three at La Fleche Wallonne, Strade Bianche.

Meanwhile Sanchez has already competed nine times at the Vuelta, and was King of the Mountains in the 2013 edition. This campaign he has won the Vuelta a Murcia, and also won a stage at the Tour de Suisse.

Italians Dario Cataldo and Mauele Boara, Spaniards Omar Fraile and brothers Ion and Gorka Izagirre complete a side with four riders from Spain named for their home Tour.

The 2019 Vuelta has plenty of climbs and 12 uphill finishes, so the Astana team have a team with plenty of climbers.

Astana Team for the Vuelta a Espana: Manuele Boaro (Ita), Dario Cataldo (Ita), Omar Fraile (Spa), Jakob Fuglsang (Den), Gorka Izagirre (Spa), Ion Izagirre (Spa), Miguel Ángel López (Col), Luis León Sánchez (Spa)