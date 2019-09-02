The 29-year-old Colombian, who won the Giro d'Italia in 2014 and the Vuelta in 2016, also finished runner-up on the Tour de France twice.

Speaking after his unveiling, the Colombian says the primary objective is still winning the Tour de France. He said:

" My ambitions remain the same. Personally and collectively, the goal is to fight to win the Tour de France. It’s a turning point in my career , but it’s a positive turning point, I’m sure. "

“We will have to get used to certain things, to have some notions of French but especially I will continue to do what I like! When I’m on my bike I’m happy. Together we will do what we do best wearing the Arkea-Samsic jersey.”

He is joining after eight years with Spanish team Movistar, with whom he is competing at the Vuelta, where he is wearing the overall leader's red jersey.

Also joining Arkea-Samsic, whose ambition is to "win a grand tour within three years", is Quintana's brother Dayer.

Fellow Colombian Winner Anacona as well as Italian Diego Rosa from Team Ineos are also joining.

Emmanuel Hubert, general manager of Arkea-Samsic, said:

" On paper, our 2020 team, composed of 28 riders, will have nothing to envy to the best teams of the World Tour. We give ourselves three seasons to make the project a reality by winning a Grand Tour. "

“The alliance between Nairo Quintana and Warren Barguil must be an added strength for them. They must use one another to progress.

"Quintana won the Tour of Italy and the Tour of Spain and has three podiums in the Tour de France. I am also convinced that Warren Barguil has the ability to shine in the overall standings and it is on this path that we want to bring him.”

