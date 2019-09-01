Marc Soler of Movistar was initially in the lead but was ordered to wait for Quintana which allowed the Slovenian to pull away and take victory.

Quintana came in second to move into the red jersey as Primoz Roglic finished third, with Alejandro Valverde and Soler finishing off the top five.

Grand Tour debutant Pogacar becomes the fifth-youngest rider to win a stage at La Vuelta.

Quintana is now six seconds ahead of Roglic in the General Classification, 17 seconds ahead of Lopez and 20 in front of Valverde.

More to follow...