Quintana moves into red as Pogacar wins in the rain
Tadej Pogacar powered to his first Grand Tour stage win with victory in the rainy Andorran mountains on Stage 9 as Nairo Quintana moved into red.
Marc Soler of Movistar was initially in the lead but was ordered to wait for Quintana which allowed the Slovenian to pull away and take victory.
Quintana came in second to move into the red jersey as Primoz Roglic finished third, with Alejandro Valverde and Soler finishing off the top five.
Grand Tour debutant Pogacar becomes the fifth-youngest rider to win a stage at La Vuelta.
Quintana is now six seconds ahead of Roglic in the General Classification, 17 seconds ahead of Lopez and 20 in front of Valverde.
