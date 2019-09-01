Quintana, winner of Vuelta a Espana in 2016, leads Team Jumbo-Visma’s Primoz Roglic by six seconds in the GC standings after the Slovakian showed remarkable fortitude to finish third on the day after his team-mates struggled to offer much support during a punishing trek through the Andorran mountains.

However, the Colombian admitted post-race that holding on to the red jersey will be a tough ask, with the 29-year-old expected to have time put into him by his rivals during Tuesday’s Individual Time Trial.

“I kept on trying to stay ahead and distance my rivals,” Quintana said at the finish line.

" It will be difficult to stay in the lead, even if being in red is always extra motivation. "

The two-time Grand Tour winner has suffered an inconsistent opening to the 2019 Vuelta, with Quintana stating earlier in the week that team-mate Alejandro Valverde was Movistar’s team leader.

However, the Colombian is aiming to peak just at the right time to add the 2019 red jersey to the one he won back in 2016.

“I’ve had some uneven days in this first week, but today was a good day for me,” Quintana added.

“I’d have to do a spectacular time trial not to lose the red jersey, which is surely what’s going to happen," he said.

" But once we’ve got past that point, the team will go on fighting to get the jersey back. And hopefully we’ll have it at the end of the race. "

Monday represents the first of two rest days, with the riders set to resume on Tuesday’s 36-KM ITT from Jurancon to Pau.