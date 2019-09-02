The Spanish rider gesticulated wildly after he was told to wait for Movistar team-mate Nairo Quintana denying him the opportunity of claiming a maiden Grand Tour stage win.

" We’ve spoken about it. Above all, I want to apologise to Movistar, to Nairo, and to the whole team. "

“It won’t happen again. It was the heat of the moment. We came here to win the race with Nairo or Alejandro and that’s why we’re here. It won’t happen again,” Soler told Marca.

Soler was the remaining survivor of the early break when Quintana attacked from the GC group, and Soler’s frustration was visible when the order came for the Spaniard to sit up to help his team-mate.

Team sports director Pablo Lastras chastened Soler in the aftermath of the race, saying:

“The images are there, we’re not going to deny what’s clear to see. We have to take responsibility and clear things up.

“The Calpe stage he lost a fair bit of time and so we said to him that he was switching to a different role. He clearly didn’t hear that so we’re going to have to explain it to him again.”

Lastras went further, adding that Soler lacked the understanding of the history of cycling.

" It’s good to have character but he has to start listening and maturing. If we want to make him a leader, he must be a domestique first. "

“If not, play him a tutorial and let him see what Miguel [Indurain] did for Perico [Pedro Delgado] and then what Perico did for Miguel. These guys lack understanding of cycling history,” Lastras added.

La Vuelta resumes on Tuesday with 36.2km time trial.