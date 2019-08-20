Getty Images
Geoghegan Hart and Poels to lead Ineos at La Vuelta
Team Ineos have announced that exciting British youngster Tao Geoghegan Hart will be a co-leader for the team at La Vuelta a Espana alongside the experienced Wout Poels.
Ineos had already confirmed that Geraint Thomas and Tour de France winner Egan Bernal would focus on the upcoming World Championships in Yorkshire, rather than travel to Spain.
Watch La Vuelta a Espana live on Eurosport and the Eurosport Player
With Chris Froome still sidelined through injury it has opened the door 24-year-old Geoghegan Hart to show his GC ability alongside Poels.
- Blazin' Saddles: How to beat Ineos? Sign Dumoulin and build your own empire…
- Giro champion Carapaz confirmed for Vuelta
Lead Sport Director Nicolas Portal said: “I believe we have a really talented blend of youth and experience in this Team.
" The opportunity for Tao to learn from Wout as they lead our Team is a special one and we have faith that both of them can leave their mark on this Vuelta."
“The Vuelta is always a really tough race, but one that we always look forward to. We love racing in front of the Spanish fans and have had some fantastic success over the years. It promises to be a hard-fought edition this year with some very tough climbs as always and we are looking forward to the start on Saturday.”
Welsh rider Owain Doull will make his Grand Tour debut whilst experienced veteran Ian Stannard will appear in his 10th Grand Tour.
TEAM INEOS LA VUELTA LINE-UP IN FULL
Owain Doull (26) – Welsh
Kenny Elissonde (28) -French
Tao Geoghegan Hart (24) – English
Sebastian Henao (26) – Colombian
Vasil Kiryienka (38) – Belarusian
Wout Poels (31) – Dutch
Salvatore Puccio (29) – Italian
Ian Stannard (32) – English