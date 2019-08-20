Ineos had already confirmed that Geraint Thomas and Tour de France winner Egan Bernal would focus on the upcoming World Championships in Yorkshire, rather than travel to Spain.

With Chris Froome still sidelined through injury it has opened the door 24-year-old Geoghegan Hart to show his GC ability alongside Poels.

Lead Sport Director Nicolas Portal said: “I believe we have a really talented blend of youth and experience in this Team.

" The opportunity for Tao to learn from Wout as they lead our Team is a special one and we have faith that both of them can leave their mark on this Vuelta. "

“The Vuelta is always a really tough race, but one that we always look forward to. We love racing in front of the Spanish fans and have had some fantastic success over the years. It promises to be a hard-fought edition this year with some very tough climbs as always and we are looking forward to the start on Saturday.”

Welsh rider Owain Doull will make his Grand Tour debut whilst experienced veteran Ian Stannard will appear in his 10th Grand Tour.

TEAM INEOS LA VUELTA LINE-UP IN FULL

Owain Doull (26) – Welsh

Kenny Elissonde (28) -French

Tao Geoghegan Hart (24) – English

Sebastian Henao (26) – Colombian

Vasil Kiryienka (38) – Belarusian

Wout Poels (31) – Dutch

Salvatore Puccio (29) – Italian

Ian Stannard (32) – English